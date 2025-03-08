-
A ration shop owner in Thane has been booked for allegedly fabricating documents and using forged rubber stamps to create fake ration cards. A crime branch raid uncovered 110 forged materials, and a case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
One of the finest cricketers in the Indian team, Mohammad Shami, became the target of trolls after he was spotted drinking water in the scorching afternoon while playing the semi-finals for the country at the Champions Trophy 202508 March,2025 08:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Locals say playground equipment is filthy and broken; officials claim renovation is underway08 March,2025 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Women's Day is here and it's the perfect opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the strength, resilience and skills of all the women out there. And what better way to mark this occasion and make someone feel special than with food and good company? While the appreciation should not be limited to one day, if you are planning to celebrate on March 8, here are some dining experiences and offers you can explore in Mumbai.08 March,2025 10:17 AM IST | Raaina Jain
KL Rahul has enjoyed success while batting at number five, scoring 1,000 plus runs with an average of over 50, but since the ODI series against Sri Lanka, the right-hander has been batting at number six08 March,2025 12:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
