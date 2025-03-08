Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
Thane ration shop owner booked for forging documents to issue fake ration cards

A ration shop owner in Thane has been booked for allegedly fabricating documents and using forged rubber stamps to create fake ration cards. A crime branch raid uncovered 110 forged materials, and a case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Ranbir-Alia skip paps amid reports of decision to keep Raha away from limelight

08 March,2025 09:06 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Javed Akhtar advises Shami to not give damn to 'reactionary bigoted idiots'

One of the finest cricketers in the Indian team, Mohammad Shami, became the target of trolls after he was spotted drinking water in the scorching afternoon while playing the semi-finals for the country at the Champions Trophy 2025

08 March,2025 08:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Kurla’s only garden in poor state, locals push for urgent repairs

Locals say playground equipment is filthy and broken; officials claim renovation is underway

08 March,2025 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
Women's Day 2025: 8 dining experiences you can explore in Mumbai on March 8

Women's Day is here and it's the perfect opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the strength, resilience and skills of all the women out there. And what better way to mark this occasion and make someone feel special than with food and good company? While the appreciation should not be limited to one day, if you are planning to celebrate on March 8, here are some dining experiences and offers you can explore in Mumbai. 

08 March,2025 10:17 AM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News

"KL Rahul has accepted his new role as No.6 batter": Kotak

KL Rahul has enjoyed success while batting at number five, scoring 1,000 plus runs with an average of over 50, but since the ODI series against Sri Lanka, the right-hander has been batting at number six

08 March,2025 12:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

