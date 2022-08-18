In Focus
-
Mumbai
Maharashtra government declares Dahi Handi as adventure sport18 August,2022 07:50 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant The Mumbai-based Dahi Handi Utsav Samanvay Samiti (DHUSS) committee has written a letter to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde last week requesting him to give Dahi Handi (human pyramid) status of an adventure sport
-
-
-
The Mumbai-based Dahi Handi Utsav Samanvay Samiti (DHUSS) committee has written a letter to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde last week requesting him to give Dahi Handi (human pyramid) status of an adventure sport
Comedian and friend of Srivastava, Sunil Pal, in a video revealed that Srivastava is "almost brain dead"18 August,2022 08:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The two-year break has decreased fitness levels they had before the pandemic18 August,2022 05:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
From Raksha Bandhan to Ganesh Chaturthi, August is full of festivities calling for some beauty sessions. If you are someone who do not mind dolling up a bit for occasions, then here’s a minimal makeup guide for a fresh, dewy look this festive season18 August,2022 05:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Donning the blue jersey for the first time in six months, Chahar hit the straps right away with figures of 3/27, as India restricted Zimbabwe to 189. With very little scoreboard pressure, it was a walk in the park for the Indians as the in-form opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan (81 not out) and Shubman Gill (82 not out) knocked18 August,2022 07:17 PM IST | Harare | PTI