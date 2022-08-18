×
Breaking News
12-year-old girl allegedly gangraped in Virar; three held, one absconding
Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Dahi Handi celebrations
Covid-19: Mumbai logs over 1,200 new cases, two deaths
Boat found with weapons off Raigad coast owned by Australian woman: Fadnavis
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli

In Focus

Maharashtra government declares Dahi Handi as adventure sport
Mumbai

The Mumbai-based Dahi Handi Utsav Samanvay Samiti (DHUSS) committee has written a letter to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde last week requesting him to give Dahi Handi (human pyramid) status of an adventure sport

'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 Cr freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets'

KWK 7: Karan roasts 'Student Of The Year'; Vicky reacts to his wedding memes

Entertainment News
Shekhar Suman reacts amid reports of Raju Srivastava's deteriorating health

Comedian and friend of Srivastava, Sunil Pal, in a video revealed that Srivastava is "almost brain dead"

18 August,2022 08:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Dahi Handi 2022: Govinda pathaks shed light on 'relentless' preparations
Mumbai

The two-year break has decreased fitness levels they had before the pandemic

18 August,2022 05:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
Lifestyle News
Beauty tips: How to achieve a minimal makeup look for this festive season

From Raksha Bandhan to Ganesh Chaturthi, August is full of festivities calling for some beauty sessions. If you are someone who do not mind dolling up a bit for occasions, then here’s a minimal makeup guide for a fresh, dewy look this festive season

18 August,2022 05:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
ZIM vs IND: Deepak Chahar stars on return; Dhawan, Gill polish off small target

Donning the blue jersey for the first time in six months, Chahar hit the straps right away with figures of 3/27, as India restricted Zimbabwe to 189. With very little scoreboard pressure, it was a walk in the park for the Indians as the in-form opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan (81 not out) and Shubman Gill (82 not out) knocked

18 August,2022 07:17 PM IST | Harare | PTI

