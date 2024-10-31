Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Meet the financial powerhouses in the poll race

BJP’s Parag Shah tops the wealth list with Rs 3,383 crore; candidates across Mumbai and Thane bring hefty assets to the election arena

What goes on inside Bollywood's lavish Diwali parties? Pooja Hegde reveals

31 October,2024 02:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
10 years of Permanent Roommates: 'Makers did not have enough funds'
TVF's beloved show and India's first web series 'Permanent Roommates' has completed 10 years since the release of the first season. Cast members Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh and Shishir Sharma discuss with Mid-day.com on what made the show special even when stats were against it

31 October,2024 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Bike ambulances to come to Mumbai soon

MEMS project to also have sea and river boat ambulances

31 October,2024 12:48 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Elevate your Diwali celebrations with these Indian-inspired cocktails

From whisky to tequila, mixologists share a dazzling array of cocktails inspired by Indian flavours, ingredients, and flowers. A perfect blend of tradition and modernity, light up your Diwali with these impressive yet easy concoctions

31 October,2024 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
"It’s about giving them their space and trust their comeback": Nayar

India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar believes it’s only a matter of time before short-of-runs batting stalwarts Rohit, Virat get going as they’ve been working hard

31 October,2024 07:17 AM IST | Pune | Subodh Mayure

