Breaking News
Measles outbreak: 20,000 children aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated in Mumbai
Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run
Mehrauli murder case: ‘Poonawala always kept to himself, never mingled’
Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case

In Focus

Mumbai: Banned 10 years ago, gutkha, pan masala still easily available

In final part of series, mid-day focuses on the dangerous tobacco based products

Angry commuters stop local train in Thane over delay

Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run

Entertainment News
KBC 14 contestant scolds Amitabh Bachchan for his character in 'Mohabbatein'

During the game, after one of the questions, Rajendra complained to Big B about his character in the film 'Mohabbatein'

16 November,2022 09:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Shraddha Walkar suspected Aftab of cheating, claims social activist

The activist also claimed Walkar (27) wanted to have a small family and a child. "That was her dream," she added

16 November,2022 11:49 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
An expert’s guide to trending hairstyles for this wedding season

Premium

In time for wedding season, here are four effortless hairstyles that will suit different hair types and elevate your look

16 November,2022 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
I held my serve really well: Novak Djokovic

Serb ace says starting with break of serve was a huge confidence booster after seeing off Tsitsipas in opener

16 November,2022 08:25 AM IST | Turin | AFP



