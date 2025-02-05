Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai civic body's Rs 74K-cr budget - Big plans, no tax hike
Mumbai: Pydhonie police lose track of NRI involved in deaf-dumb man’s murder
Mumbai: Parel gets push to become a major national rail hub
Mumbai: Retired banker duped of Rs 2.3 lakh in digital arrest scam
BMC Budget 2025 is nothing to write home about, feel Mumbaikars
Thane crime: Cops seize ganja worth Rs 12.9 lakh; one held

The police are trying to find out from where the accused got the drugs and to whom he planned to sell them

Rekha and Dharmendra reunite and pose with Aamir Khan at Loveyapa screening

05 February,2025 11:43 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
South Indian actress Pushpalatha passes away at 87 in Chennai

Pushpalatha had a distinguished career spanning multiple decades, acting in over 100 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema.

05 February,2025 12:42 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Mumbai
Food delivery boy killed as car hits his motorbike in Maharashtra's Nagpur city

The two victims were en route to the Manewada area to deliver a parcel when the four-wheeler hit their motorcycle

05 February,2025 11:05 AM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
Exclusive | I am still a kid on stage and love being like that: Divine

We catch up with the Mumbai hip-hop icon on the sidelines of a popular festival in Nashik as he opens up about his evolution as an artiste

05 February,2025 08:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
India look to settle combination worries against England in last CT tune-up

The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been under tremendous scrutiny after their dismal run in red-ball cricket

05 February,2025 01:42 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


