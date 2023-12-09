Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
City News

In Focus

Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; cops investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai

Authorities pursue leads to uncover circumstances surrounding the incident

Amid divorce with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner confirms new relationship

09 December,2023 07:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan celebrates 81st birthday with family, watch

Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan turned 81 on Friday. Her son-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared a video from her birthday celebration

09 December,2023 10:02 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
West Bengal: Ten newborns die within 24 hours at Murshidabad hospital

According to the authorities, the sudden influx of patients put immense strain on the already overloaded medical college, contributing to the unfortunate deaths

09 December,2023 07:51 AM IST | West Bengal | ANI
Lifestyle News
Leaking while sneezing? Experts suggest Kegel's to strengthen pelvic muscles

Kegel refers to clench-and-release exercises meant to strengthen pelvic muscles. They play a crucial role in firming up the uterus, bladder, small intestine and rectum to prevent pelvic floor dysfunction

09 December,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News

"Will look to give more opportunities to new players", Harmanpreet

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur relying on spinners to deliver the goods in second T20I against England; says she’s happy with offie Shreyanka Patil and left-armer Saika Ishaque’s performance so far

09 December,2023 07:30 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI

Trending News:


