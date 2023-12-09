-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Authorities pursue leads to uncover circumstances surrounding the incident
Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan turned 81 on Friday. Her son-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared a video from her birthday celebration09 December,2023 10:02 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
According to the authorities, the sudden influx of patients put immense strain on the already overloaded medical college, contributing to the unfortunate deaths09 December,2023 07:51 AM IST | West Bengal | ANI
Kegel refers to clench-and-release exercises meant to strengthen pelvic muscles. They play a crucial role in firming up the uterus, bladder, small intestine and rectum to prevent pelvic floor dysfunction09 December,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur relying on spinners to deliver the goods in second T20I against England; says she’s happy with offie Shreyanka Patil and left-armer Saika Ishaque’s performance so far09 December,2023 07:30 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT