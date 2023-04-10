- Latest News
Footpath redone with concrete in Parel just last year has once again been upended to create garden patch for beautification drive
Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Baiju on presenting a bouquet of emotions with his 10-track album10 April,2023 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
According to the officials, the force has also been deployed in the entire area, and a company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) is also deployed.10 April,2023 08:52 AM IST | Jamshedpur | ANI
Leech therapy is a Unani process for medicinal bloodletting. It involves the evacuation of impure blood by leech bites to heal various ailments like eczema, alopecia, diabetic wounds, varicose veins, etc.10 April,2023 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Even though the SRH bowlers held centre stage, it was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (99 not out; 66 balls 12x4, 5x6), who stole the show with the willow to give Kings a fighting total.10 April,2023 08:09 AM IST | Hyderabad | N Jagannath Das
