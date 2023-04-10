Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde steps in to halt ‘dadagiri’ of housing society committee
Stress and heart attack quietly killing Mumbai’s policemen
BMC is back to its favourite pastime—re-digging up Mumbai!
Mumbai: Woman booking hospital appointment online loses Rs 18 lakh
Mumbai: Work on undersea tunnel for bullet train to start soon
shot-button
IPL-News

In Focus

BMC is back to its favourite pastime—re-digging up Mumbai!

Footpath redone with concrete in Parel just last year has once again been upended to create garden patch for beautification drive

IN PICS: Inside Priyanka Chopra's first Easter Sunday with daughter Malti Marie

IN PICS: Inside Priyanka Chopra's first Easter Sunday with daughter Malti Marie

10 April,2023 08:45 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Baiju revisits the works of Kabir

Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Baiju revisits the works of Kabir

Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Baiju on presenting a bouquet of emotions with his 10-track album

10 April,2023 07:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
News
Stone pelting between 2 groups in Jamshedpur, police say situation under control

Stone pelting between 2 groups in Jamshedpur, police say situation under control

According to the officials, the force has also been deployed in the entire area, and a company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) is also deployed.

10 April,2023 08:52 AM IST | Jamshedpur | ANI
Lifestyle News
Unani experts unfold the ancient leech therapy to heal acne and hair fall

Mid-Day Premium Unani experts unfold the ancient leech therapy to heal acne and hair fall

Leech therapy is a Unani process for medicinal bloodletting. It involves the evacuation of impure blood by leech bites to heal various ailments like eczema, alopecia, diabetic wounds, varicose veins, etc.

10 April,2023 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IPL 2023: Lone warrior Dhawan guides Punjab to 143-9 v Hyderabad

IPL 2023: Lone warrior Dhawan guides Punjab to 143-9 v Hyderabad

Even though the SRH bowlers held centre stage, it was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (99 not out; 66 balls 12x4, 5x6), who stole the show with the willow to give Kings a fighting total.

10 April,2023 08:09 AM IST | Hyderabad | N Jagannath Das

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK