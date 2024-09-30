Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
Mumbai Police arrest 3 in Rs 3.45 crore stock market fraud case

Victims were lured to a WhatsApp group for stock market tips, but after using a fake Demat account from the fraudster, they lost access to their money

Confirmed! Nia Sharma to participate in Bigg Boss 18 hosted by Salman Khan

30 September,2024 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mithun Chakraborty will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. The award will be presented on October 8

30 September,2024 11:32 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: 175 Western Railway trains to be cancelled this week

Locals to run at 30 kmph between Ram Mandir and Malad stations because of work on the sixth line

30 September,2024 11:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Four unique coffee recipes to celebrate International Coffee Day

From piping hot coffees to decadent desserts, chefs share tempting recipes for you to try on International Coffee Day

30 September,2024 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Mid-Day Premium Cricket needs an indoor revolution to combat weather woes

Nearly eight sessions have been sacrificed to the whims of the weather, turning this final match of the two-game series into a spectacular washout

30 September,2024 11:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

