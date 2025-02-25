-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The DA hike is expected to benefit approximately 17 lakh employees, said an official from the state finance department
A viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam Khan crooning to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s song Die With a Smile while strumming his guitar. Watch the video25 February,2025 07:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
NMMC commissioner and administrator Kailas Shinde said the budget focuses on improving the livability index of Navi Mumbai while ensuring comprehensive development across key sectors of education, health, civic facilities, environment, and infrastructure for the disabled25 February,2025 04:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Cornual ectopic pregnancy is very rare where the embryo implants in the upper part of the uterus, near the fallopian tubes. Although the pregnancy was outside of the uterus, it was still within the uterine wall, making it harder to detect25 February,2025 03:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Virat Kohli is just 149 runs shy from surpassing Sangakkara. In comparison to Tendulkar, Kohli is 4,000 short. Ponting questioned whether Pakistan were maximising the potential of their key players, particularly Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan25 February,2025 07:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT