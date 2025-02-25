Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
Maharashtra govt raises DA of employees by 12 per cent

The DA hike is expected to benefit approximately 17 lakh employees, said an official from the state finance department

Arjun Kapoor chops off his long hair after 4 years, check out actor's new look

25 February,2025 05:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam singing ‘Die With a Smile’ while strumming his guitar
A viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam Khan crooning to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s song Die With a Smile while strumming his guitar. Watch the video

25 February,2025 07:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
NMMC Budget 2025: Rs 5,685 crore allocated for expenditure

NMMC commissioner and administrator Kailas Shinde said the budget focuses on improving the livability index of Navi Mumbai while ensuring comprehensive development across key sectors of education, health, civic facilities, environment, and infrastructure for the disabled

25 February,2025 04:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Navi Mumbai doctors save life of pregnant woman with rare complication

Cornual ectopic pregnancy is very rare where the embryo implants in the upper part of the uterus, near the fallopian tubes. Although the pregnancy was outside of the uterus, it was still within the uterine wall, making it harder to detect

25 February,2025 03:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"Big games equal big names": Ponting hails Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is just 149 runs shy from surpassing Sangakkara. In comparison to Tendulkar, Kohli is 4,000 short. Ponting questioned whether Pakistan were maximising the potential of their key players, particularly Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

25 February,2025 07:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

