Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
Mumbai likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today

After the heavy showers last week, the rains have taken a brief lull in Mumbai

When Shoaib Ibrahim gifted expensive earrings to Dipika Kakar on Ruhhan's b'day

06 August,2024 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Actor-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut visits flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh

Kangana Ranaut termed it as "saddening" and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken reports of the situation

06 August,2024 10:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sensex, Nifty open in green a day after sharp downturn

After witnessing a sharp downturn on Monday, the Indian stock market opened in green territory on Tuesday, giving investors hope. The benchmark Nifty50 at NSE opened at 24,189.85, up by 290.60 points or 1.21 percent, while the BSE Sensex opened higher by 949.21 points or 1.21 percent to trade at 79,708.61

06 August,2024 10:03 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mid-Day Premium Do women feel safe at bars in Mumbai?

As restaurants and bars are under scrutiny for offering alcohol to underage individuals, they face the heat for also not having stringent measures. At such times, with so many crimes against women, what do they have in place for their safety? mid-day speaks to Mumbaikars and restauranteurs

06 August,2024 09:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
India’s Day 11 schedule: Men's hockey team set eyes on gold, Vinesh in action

Maheshwari and Naruka shot 43 to finish fourth behind China's Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu (44) in a thrilling match for the bronze medal

06 August,2024 07:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

