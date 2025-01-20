Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
RG Kar Rape and Murder: Kolkata court sentences Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment

Kolkata court sentences Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape and murder case and directs the state to pay Rs 17 lakh compensation to the victim's family.

Amitabh Bachchan makes 168 percent profit selling his duplex apartment in Mumbai

20 January,2025 06:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan in the Bigg Boss house?

Aamir Khan appeared on Bigg Boss for the first time ever for the finale of Bigg Boss 18. He had fun conversation with Salman Khan as they exchanged secrets

20 January,2025 03:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
PNG supply halted in parts of Borivali, Goregaon, and Kandivali for maintenance

MGL has informed customers of a temporary disruption in PNG supply in Kandivali West areas due to maintenance work on the pipeline network, effective from 11 AM on 20 January 2025.

20 January,2025 01:49 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Mother, baby survive rare life-threatening disorder in high-risk pregnancy

The doctors successfully treated the pregnant woman who arrived in critical condition with a hemoglobin level of 2 (g/dL) and a rare diagnosis of catastrophic antiphospholipid antibody syndrome (APLA)

20 January,2025 01:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
India captain Rohit, Yashasvi named in Mumbai squad for next Ranji game

The team will continue to be led by the seasoned Ajinkya Rahane, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said while announcing the squad on Monday

20 January,2025 06:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

