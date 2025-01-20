-
Kolkata court sentences Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape and murder case and directs the state to pay Rs 17 lakh compensation to the victim's family.
Aamir Khan appeared on Bigg Boss for the first time ever for the finale of Bigg Boss 18. He had fun conversation with Salman Khan as they exchanged secrets20 January,2025 03:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
MGL has informed customers of a temporary disruption in PNG supply in Kandivali West areas due to maintenance work on the pipeline network, effective from 11 AM on 20 January 2025.20 January,2025 01:49 PM IST | Mumbai
The doctors successfully treated the pregnant woman who arrived in critical condition with a hemoglobin level of 2 (g/dL) and a rare diagnosis of catastrophic antiphospholipid antibody syndrome (APLA)20 January,2025 01:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The team will continue to be led by the seasoned Ajinkya Rahane, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said while announcing the squad on Monday20 January,2025 06:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
