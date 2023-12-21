Breaking News
Mumbai: Political pressure grows to bring back Amar Mahal station
Mumbai: ‘Remdesivir scam plotted in the then mayor’s bungalow’
Mumbai: J J hospital resident doctors put off strike
Mumbai: MSRTC seals Rs 600 crore pact to transform state bus stands
Mumbai: OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals
Maharashtra: Illicit liquor worth Rs 27.8L seized from Palghar house
Navi Mumbai trio accused of defrauding investors of Rs 52 lakh

A man and his parents are facing charges in Navi Mumbai for allegedly running an unlicensed investment company and defrauding four investors out of Rs 52.08 lakh.

Ent Top Stories: Ajay Devgn reveals Nysa doesn't want to join films

19 December,2023 07:27 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Raveena Tandon wishes Govinda on his birthday with a clip from their first song

Govinda Birthday 2023: Raveena Tandon took us down memory lane with a clip from their first song ever for the film Dulhe Raja

21 December,2023 03:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Four months on, Chandivli road no closer to reality

BMC got responses from contractors in October but neither finalised contract nor issued work order

21 December,2023 07:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
Why did Willy Black stop playing Santa Claus?

Residents of the Khotachiwadi open up about Christmas celebrations and how they have evolved over time. Andre Baptista, Willy Black and James Ferreira recount tales of history, changing landscape of the wadi and the need to preserve heritage sites

21 December,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Sakshi Malik breaks down after Brij Bhushan Singh's aide elected WFI chief

Distraught and emotional, Malik broke down as she left the venue after addressing a press conference in the national capital

21 December,2023 06:40 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

