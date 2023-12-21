-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Content Services
A man and his parents are facing charges in Navi Mumbai for allegedly running an unlicensed investment company and defrauding four investors out of Rs 52.08 lakh.
Govinda Birthday 2023: Raveena Tandon took us down memory lane with a clip from their first song ever for the film Dulhe Raja21 December,2023 03:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
BMC got responses from contractors in October but neither finalised contract nor issued work order21 December,2023 07:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Residents of the Khotachiwadi open up about Christmas celebrations and how they have evolved over time. Andre Baptista, Willy Black and James Ferreira recount tales of history, changing landscape of the wadi and the need to preserve heritage sites21 December,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Distraught and emotional, Malik broke down as she left the venue after addressing a press conference in the national capital21 December,2023 06:40 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT