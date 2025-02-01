Breaking News
All you need to know about Elphinstone bridge closure
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police claim facial recognition confirms accused is the same man caught on CCTV
Mumbai: IPS officer’s husband booked in Rs 24 crore property fraud
Mumbai: Carnac Bridge to open before monsoon
Mumbai: Bangladeshi national, son arrested for staying illegally in Andheri West
shot-button
Budget 2025

In Focus

India's tiger population thrives with a 30 percent increase in occupancy

A new study highlights India’s success in tiger conservation, showing a 30% increase in tiger occupancy over the past two decades. The study reveals how strategic land management, socio-economic development, and political stability have contributed to a robust tiger population, offering hope for other biodiversity conservation efforts globally.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and GF Dakota Johnson take a dip at Maha Kumbh 2025

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and GF Dakota Johnson take a dip at Maha Kumbh 2025

01 February,2025 02:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Prateik Babbar to marry Priya Banerjee on Valentine's Day 2025: Report

Prateik Babbar to marry Priya Banerjee on Valentine's Day 2025: Report

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee will tie the knot on February 14, 2025. It will be a private affair in the presence of close friends and family

01 February,2025 02:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Budget 2025: What’s cheaper and what’s costlier?

Budget 2025: What’s cheaper and what’s costlier?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced many tweaks in basic customs duty (BCD) for various products and items that are critical for manufacturing or for day-to-day needs

01 February,2025 01:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Union Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman opts for a saree featuring Madhubani art

Union Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman opts for a saree featuring Madhubani art

Madhubani art, which is characterised by striking patterns and bright colours, is central to the Mithila region of Bihar

01 February,2025 10:38 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Hardik Pandya overtakes this player to become India's...

Hardik Pandya overtakes this player to become India's...

During the fourth T20I match against England, Team India's Hardik Pandya overtook a player to move up on the list of T20Is. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic/X)

01 February,2025 01:55 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK