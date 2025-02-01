-
A new study highlights India’s success in tiger conservation, showing a 30% increase in tiger occupancy over the past two decades. The study reveals how strategic land management, socio-economic development, and political stability have contributed to a robust tiger population, offering hope for other biodiversity conservation efforts globally.
Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee will tie the knot on February 14, 2025. It will be a private affair in the presence of close friends and family01 February,2025 02:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced many tweaks in basic customs duty (BCD) for various products and items that are critical for manufacturing or for day-to-day needs01 February,2025 01:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Madhubani art, which is characterised by striking patterns and bright colours, is central to the Mithila region of Bihar01 February,2025 10:38 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
During the fourth T20I match against England, Team India's Hardik Pandya overtook a player to move up on the list of T20Is. Here is all you need to know (Pic: File Pic/X)01 February,2025 01:55 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
