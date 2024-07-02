Breaking News
Mumbai: Passer-by dies after trees collapse in Worli
Airoli MLA steps in to save 200 trees in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Sena (UBT) triumphs in Graduates’ seat
Pankaja Munde guaranteed a place in the legislature
Mumbai: Malaria cases fall in two wards in city
G-South sees nearly 60 per cent fall in cases, while G-North maintains last year’s numbers

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sends 'prayers' and love to Hina Khan

02 July,2024 01:42 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Zayn Malik exudes desi vibes in sherwani by Manish Malhotra for a magazine shoot

Singer Zayn Malik wore a regal navy chenille sherwani by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

02 July,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Is Maharashtra ready for e-courts?

Upskilling officers of the law and courts, boosting infrastructure could be challenges for new law regime, say experts

02 July,2024 07:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
Eminem to release much-awaited album ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ on July 12

News of the release date comes just ahead of the release of the project’s second single, 'Tobey', which features Big Sean and Babytron

02 July,2024 10:35 AM IST | Los Angeles | IANS
Sports News
‘We are world champs, I can walk around my office with swag’
Indian-born New Zealand resident Rahul Patil on what this World Cup win means to Indians abroad

02 July,2024 07:23 AM IST | Wellington | Rahul Patil

