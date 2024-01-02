Breaking News
Truckers in Navi Mumbai, Palghar clash with cops during protest against new 10-year term for hit-and-run cases
Israel's Supreme Court overturns key component of Netanyahu's polarising judicial overhaul
Six killed in 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Japan
Mumbai cyber cell sleuths arrest Nagpur duo for scamming woman with fake job
Maharashtra: 731 COVID cases in state but cause of surge elusive
BMC hospital patients could soon get tetrapack milk
shot-button
Happy New Year

In Focus

Truckers in Navi Mumbai, Palghar clash with cops during protest

As drivers clash with police during protests against new 10-year jail term for hit-and-run cases, experts say such stringent punishment is required to ensure road safety improves

Jr NTR pens note after safe return from quake-struck Japan

Jr NTR pens note after safe return from quake-struck Japan

02 January,2024 10:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Palak, Orry's 3 am WhatsApp chat goes viral, latter shows middle finger

Palak, Orry's 3 am WhatsApp chat goes viral, latter shows middle finger

A WhatsApp chat between social media sensation Orry and actress Palak Tiwari has gone viral on social media. In the chat, Orry is seen rejecting Palak's apology

02 January,2024 09:08 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra: 731 COVID cases in state but cause of surge elusive

Maharashtra: 731 COVID cases in state but cause of surge elusive

That JN.1 is responsible for the increase is only a guess so far owing to its limited numbers and pending genome sequencing, officials say clearer picture to emerge next week

02 January,2024 01:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Eshan Kalyanikar
Lifestyle News
Lifestyle Reset: Practical guide to transform your new year ahead

Mid-Day Premium Lifestyle Reset: Practical guide to transform your new year ahead

A doctor, a sportsperson, a dietician and a mental health expert sat down to unravel the ultimate lifestyle reset guide. Use this to navigate personal growth and overall well-being

02 January,2024 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Watch out, SA!

Watch out, SA!

Having had his fair share of success in the Rainbow Nation with 30 wickets in seven Tests, it is to Jasprit Bumrah that India will turn for a series-levelling win in Cape Town, where the final Test starts tomorrow

02 January,2024 07:00 AM IST | Cape Town | R Kaushik

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK