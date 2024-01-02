Breaking News
Pune transporters' body warns of strike if law on hit-and-run cases not repealed
Truckers' protests: Police provide armed escort to petrol tankers in Nagpur
Maharashtra: Nashik truckers call off strike after assurance from authorities
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in suburban Govandi's slum area; no casualties
Latur receives water supply once a week as storage level in Manjara dam plummets
Truck drivers in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday afternoon called off their strike after local authorities assured to look into their demands

31 December,2023 09:25 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
In a recent interview, Karan Johar spoke about the special film screenings that everyone organizes for the industry and called them 'traumatic'

02 January,2024 07:39 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur district Tuesday said armed escort is being provided to tankers transporting petrol in view of the ongoing agitation by truck and tanker drivers.

02 January,2024 08:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Struggle to keep New Year resolutions? Mental health experts share tips

Mid-Day Premium Struggle to keep New Year resolutions? Mental health experts share tips

As you welcome the new year, you will also be setting New Year resolutions. If you are one of those who has failed to keep up with them in the past, do not worry. Mumbai-based mental health experts share a guide on how you can plan them better to help you achieve them this time around

02 January,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
This was Australia's highest total against India, bettering the previous best of 332/7 in 2018. Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil was the most successful bowler for India, finishing with figures of 3/57

02 January,2024 08:42 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI

