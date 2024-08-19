-
CBI officers for the fourth consecutive day on Monday questioned the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, in the Kolkata rape-murder case. Ghosh was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted, and why he made her parents wait for nearly three hours, an official said
Film producer Boney Kapoor opened up on losing a significant amount of weight in his latest Instagram post and credited his late wife and actor Sridevi as his inspiration19 August,2024 01:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters18 August,2024 11:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
From channelling fashion trends to Bollywood inspiration, design experts share tips for you to ace your OOTD with your siblings this Raksha Bandhan19 August,2024 10:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Deepti Sharma smashed the winning boundary and helped London Spirit to win the maiden women's Hundred title. Here is all you need to know (Pic: Instagram/sarahglenn03/londonspirit)19 August,2024 12:54 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
