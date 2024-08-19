Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Bandra Fair no longer reflects local culture’
Mumbai: Work on pedestrian-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September
Air India crew member attacked in London: For airline staff, layovers can get terrifying
We now have to fight for our own safety, say Mumbai doctors
Kolkata rage spills over at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park
Kolkata rape-murder: RG Kar Hospital ex-principal quizzed by CBI again

CBI officers for the fourth consecutive day on Monday questioned the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, in the Kolkata rape-murder case. Ghosh was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted, and why he made her parents wait for nearly three hours, an official said

19 August,2024 01:00 PM IST | Mumbai
Celebrity Life News
Film producer Boney Kapoor opened up on losing a significant amount of weight in his latest Instagram post and credited his late wife and actor Sridevi as his inspiration

19 August,2024 01:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters

18 August,2024 11:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
From channelling fashion trends to Bollywood inspiration, design experts share tips for you to ace your OOTD with your siblings this Raksha Bandhan

19 August,2024 10:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Deepti Sharma smashed the winning boundary and helped London Spirit to win the maiden women's Hundred title. Here is all you need to know (Pic: Instagram/sarahglenn03/londonspirit)

19 August,2024 12:54 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

