-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
District Judge Sunil Vedpathak, in the order dated August 16, had said that the Pune eatery had been operating before the US burger joint entered Indian markets and that the latter could not prove that the Pune eatery had infringed its trademark.
Hema Committee was established in 2018 to investigate sexual harassment allegations within the Malayalam film industry, following the sexual assault case of a prominent actress in October 201826 August,2024 02:36 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai Police have arrested a man for allegedly duping the relatives of jailed inmates by posing as the PA of BJP legislator Ashish Shelar and extorting money from them by promising aid from the state government. The accused told the relatives of inmates that the state government was planning to release prisoners to decongest jails26 August,2024 12:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
As Mumbai boasts of the Atal Setu, Coastal Road, Bandra-Worli Sea Link and all other future metro construction and roadway projects, the city is crumbling in traffic. As people head to work, they spend more time getting to work than those travelling by train. It begs the question, is all this development worth it, at the cost of one’s health?26 August,2024 12:19 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Shaheen Shah Afridi's father-in-law, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi also expressed his happiness. So far, Shaheen Shah Afridi has played 30 Test, 52 ODIs and 70 T20Is for Pakistan. In the longest format of the game, the pacer has 115 wickets26 August,2024 02:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT