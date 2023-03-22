- Latest News
US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research had published a report accusing the Adani group of large-scale accounting fraud and stock manipulation, leading to serious concerns and a free fall in Adani group companies' share prices. The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate has denied these allegations
The stars of the upcoming murder mystery 'Gaslight' Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey recently got into conversation with mid-day.com. While sharing their views on the OTT V/s theatre release debate, Sara also opened up about her lowest point and how she overcame it. Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Diljit Dosanjh, warns he'll be arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Bawaal' to release in cinemas on 6th October 2023. Exclusive video! Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey on their murder-mystery favourites. Gudi Padwa 2023! Swwapnil Joshi: Gudi Padwa is even more relevant with Maayra and Raghav.22 March,2023 05:58 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
"After having heard learned counsel for the parties and taking into consideration the material on record, we are inclined to release Petitioner No. 2 - Sonu Mansoori from jail, to which the learned Additional Solicitor General appearing for the State has no objection. Ordered accordingly," it said22 March,2023 06:04 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
The Maharashtrian festival is incomplete without some aamras and puran poli. While a puran poli is traditional, Mumbai chefs say a lot more can be done with aamras22 March,2023 03:16 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
India pacer Mohammed Siraj lost the top spot to Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood among the bowlers in ODI cricket in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Player Rankings, released on Wednesday22 March,2023 03:18 PM IST | Dubai | IANS
