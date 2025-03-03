-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The fire broke out on the third floor of the Kumkum Building, located at Khira Nagar, S.V. Road, Santacruz (West), earlier this morning
On Mid-day’s Powerful Women season 3, Ayesha Shroff recalls the time she introduced Jackie Shroff to her father, Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt, an Indian Air Force officer and Vir Chakra awardee03 March,2025 10:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
AI-powered CCTV cameras to track visitors across civic hospitals and buildings; around 150 AI-based CCTV cameras are already operational at BYL Nair, K E M, Sion Lokmanya Tilak, and R N Cooper hospitals03 March,2025 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
As the Oscars 2025 took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angelese, some of Hollywood's biggest stars brought out their fashionable best including the likes of Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Demi Moore, along with the likes of Zoe Saldana and Doja Cat03 March,2025 11:22 AM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Axar Patel said his promotion in the batting lineup has also helped him in his growth as an all-rounder. Axar Patel also patted fellow spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5/42) for coming up with a match-winning spell03 March,2025 12:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT