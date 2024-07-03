-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
The incident took place just a day after the couple had approached Virar police station to register their complaints against each other
Although both the members are currently serving in the military, the eight-part series 'Are You Sure?' was reportedly filmed in 2023 and is all set to be rolled out.03 July,2024 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai
The BMC had started concreting of the 324 km of asphalt roads in January 2023. Of that, concreting of 29.37 km has been completed to date03 July,2024 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
While capturing sequences for his upcoming film SK23, Midday spoke with Indian actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal, discussing themes of resilience, the power of discipline and why courage is essential for paving a unique path03 July,2024 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
The special charted flight arranged by BCCI secretary Jay Shah will also be carrying members of Indian media who went to cover the tournament but got stranded due to the hurricane03 July,2024 02:33 PM IST | Barbados | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT