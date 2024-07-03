Breaking News
Mumbai | Day 2: First arrests under the new laws
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Liberation in Matheran
Your crowd, your circus: Railway to Metro
Mumbai eagerly awaits open double-decker buses
Mumbai: Double-decker flyover in Andheri delayed until 2026
Maharashtra: Woman stabbed by her husband on foot over bridge in Virar

The incident took place just a day after the couple had approached Virar police station to register their complaints against each other

‘Surgery ko khamosh’: Shatrughan Sinha discharged from hospital

03 July,2024 12:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
BTS: Jimin and Jungkook announce new travel show - when and where to watch 

Although both the members are currently serving in the military, the eight-part series 'Are You Sure?' was reportedly filmed in 2023 and is all set to be rolled out.

03 July,2024 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai: ‘Roads that fail strength test to be redone by contractor’

The BMC had started concreting of the 324 km of asphalt roads in January 2023. Of that, concreting of 29.37 km has been completed to date

03 July,2024 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Mid-Day Premium Vidyut Jammwal: Kalarippayattu is my primary source of discipline

While capturing sequences for his upcoming film SK23, Midday spoke with Indian actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal, discussing themes of resilience, the power of discipline and why courage is essential for paving a unique path

03 July,2024 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
When will Team India return from hurricane-hit Barbados? Details inside

The special charted flight arranged by BCCI secretary Jay Shah will also be carrying members of Indian media who went to cover the tournament but got stranded due to the hurricane

03 July,2024 02:33 PM IST | Barbados | mid-day online correspondent

