Maharashtra kicks off 10-day Ganeshotsav 2024 with fanfare

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked people to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2024 in an environmentally friendly manner.

Katrina Kaif: Ishaan Khatter is 'too good' in The Perfect Couple

07 September,2024 01:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shahid Kapoor's 'lucky charm' Mira Rajput celebrates her birthday

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message, celebrating Mira Rajput's special day with sweet words that reflect his deep love for her

07 September,2024 01:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Devotees throng to get darshan of Mumbai's revered Lalbaugcha Raja

On Saturday, devotees in thousands thronged to the revered pandal of Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings as Ganeshotsav 2024 commenced. Pics/ Katyayani/ Lalbaugcha Raja

07 September,2024 11:52 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why traditional and innovative modaks go hand-in-hand

As modaks remain the eternal favourite for Ganeshotsav, Indian chefs say there are not only traditional regional variations of the sweet but also innovative ones that are made with rava, coconut, chana dal, or even fried

07 September,2024 11:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Paris Paralympics 2024: Hokato Sema secures bronze in men's F57 shot put final

Another Indian Soman Rana finished in the fifth position. With this medal, India's medal tally in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 has gone up to 27, with six gold medals, nine silver medals, and 12 bronze medals. This is the most gold India has ever won at a Paralympic Games event, outdoing the total of five golds in Tokyo 2020

07 September,2024 01:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

