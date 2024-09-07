-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked people to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2024 in an environmentally friendly manner.
Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message, celebrating Mira Rajput's special day with sweet words that reflect his deep love for her07 September,2024 01:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
On Saturday, devotees in thousands thronged to the revered pandal of Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings as Ganeshotsav 2024 commenced. Pics/ Katyayani/ Lalbaugcha Raja07 September,2024 11:52 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
As modaks remain the eternal favourite for Ganeshotsav, Indian chefs say there are not only traditional regional variations of the sweet but also innovative ones that are made with rava, coconut, chana dal, or even fried07 September,2024 11:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Another Indian Soman Rana finished in the fifth position. With this medal, India's medal tally in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 has gone up to 27, with six gold medals, nine silver medals, and 12 bronze medals. This is the most gold India has ever won at a Paralympic Games event, outdoing the total of five golds in Tokyo 202007 September,2024 01:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
