-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
The blaze erupted at around 12.45 pm and was confined to a flat on the second floor of the Kalptaru Residency building, located at Siddarth Nagar near Prabodhan Garden in Goregaon West area
Rohit Bal passed away on November 1, 2024. The iconic designer's demise came as a shock to members of the film fraternity who have closely worked with him over the years. From Sonam Kapoor to Ananya Panday, celebs mourned his demise02 November,2024 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Justifying the split in the party, Shinde said that Uddhav Thackeray formed an alliance with Congress against the will of Balasaheb Thackeray just to serve his "personal interests"02 November,2024 01:35 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Every year, International Brain Tumour Awareness Week is observed from October 26 to November 2 to raise awareness about the form of tumour. Mumbai health experts share the causes, effects and highlight why it is important to not ignore the signs02 November,2024 12:57 PM IST | Mumbai | Joy Manikumar
With the series currently favouring the Black Caps at 2-0, India find itself in a precarious situation02 November,2024 01:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT