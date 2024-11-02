Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 31-storey residential building in Goregaon

The blaze erupted at around 12.45 pm and was confined to a flat on the second floor of the Kalptaru Residency building, located at Siddarth Nagar near Prabodhan Garden in Goregaon West area

Shah Rukh Khan skips midnight birthday ritual, fans wait outside Mannat

02 November,2024 12:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Rohit Bal passes away: Rhea Kapoor shares last message to designer

Rohit Bal passed away on November 1, 2024. The iconic designer's demise came as a shock to members of the film fraternity who have closely worked with him over the years. From Sonam Kapoor to Ananya Panday, celebs mourned his demise

02 November,2024 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Thackeray's personal interest led to alliance with Congress: Eknath Shinde

Justifying the split in the party, Shinde said that Uddhav Thackeray formed an alliance with Congress against the will of Balasaheb Thackeray just to serve his "personal interests"

02 November,2024 01:35 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Understanding brain tumors: Symptoms, causes, risk factors and treatment

Every year, International Brain Tumour Awareness Week is observed from October 26 to November 2 to raise awareness about the form of tumour. Mumbai health experts share the causes, effects and highlight why it is important to not ignore the signs

02 November,2024 12:57 PM IST | Mumbai | Joy Manikumar
Sports News
Throwback to when India last played a Test at Wankhede

With the series currently favouring the Black Caps at 2-0, India find itself in a precarious situation

02 November,2024 01:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


