Breaking News
BMC turns to guppies to fight mosquito menace
Have loan sharks in Nepal become active again?
Dadar doctor loses Rs 1.5 lakh to conmen
Mumbai’s water woes come to an end
Snakebite Assistant to help docs figure out venom management
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Shinde-led govt will collapse in 15-20 days, claims Sanjay Raut

Talking to reporters, Raut, a key leader of former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), said his party was waiting for court's order and expecting that justice will be done

Ileana D'Cruz announces pregnancy; Saif Ali Khan joins NTR30

Ileana D'Cruz announces pregnancy; Saif Ali Khan joins NTR30

23 April,2023 01:08 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Manoj Bajpayee announces his next direct-to-digital release, 'Bandaa'

Manoj Bajpayee announces his next direct-to-digital release, 'Bandaa'

Inspired by true incidents, 'Bandaa' is a power-packed courtroom drama backed by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited,  Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani. Bandaa will be a direct-to-digital, ZEE5 exclusive release

23 April,2023 12:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Cheetah that strayed out of Kuno National Park rescued

Cheetah that strayed out of Kuno National Park rescued

This is the second time this month that cheetah Oban has been tranquilised and brought back to the KNP after the feline wandered a long distance from the park

23 April,2023 10:48 AM IST | Sheopur | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mumbaikars share inspirational books that helped changed their lives
World Book Day

Mumbaikars share inspirational books that helped changed their lives

Do you seek motivation, resonance, or intriguing stories? On World Book Day, Mumbaikars tell us about the books that have stayed with them, and inspired a changed outlook towards life

23 April,2023 03:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sunday Mid-Day News
It feels nice to be loved, says Sachin on the eve of his 50th birthday

It feels nice to be loved, says Sachin on the eve of his 50th birthday

India cricket legend Tendulkar opens up on his early life, family and the other personalities who have made his life special

23 April,2023 10:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Clayton Murzello | Ashwin Ferro

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK