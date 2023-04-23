- Latest News
Talking to reporters, Raut, a key leader of former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), said his party was waiting for court's order and expecting that justice will be done
Inspired by true incidents, 'Bandaa' is a power-packed courtroom drama backed by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani. Bandaa will be a direct-to-digital, ZEE5 exclusive release23 April,2023 12:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
This is the second time this month that cheetah Oban has been tranquilised and brought back to the KNP after the feline wandered a long distance from the park23 April,2023 10:48 AM IST | Sheopur | PTI
Do you seek motivation, resonance, or intriguing stories? On World Book Day, Mumbaikars tell us about the books that have stayed with them, and inspired a changed outlook towards life23 April,2023 03:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
India cricket legend Tendulkar opens up on his early life, family and the other personalities who have made his life special23 April,2023 10:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Clayton Murzello | Ashwin Ferro
