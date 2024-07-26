Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
Weather News

In Focus

NMMC cancels water cut in city after heavy downpour at Morbe Dam
Maharashtra rains

Navi Mumbai and parts of state were on Thursday lashed by heavy rains

Rani Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor, and others reach Menaka Irani's house

26 July,2024 05:35 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Inside R Madhavan's luxurious new Mumbai apartment worth Rs 17.5 crore

Film actor R Madhavan has become the owner of a luxury apartment located in Mumbai's BKC area. The apartment is worth Rs 17.5 cr and boats of a Venetian suite feature

26 July,2024 04:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Traffic Police deactivates its number, shares alternate helpline for complaints
Mumbai

The Mumbai Traffic Police said that the citizens must contact on their alternate multimedia number 8976952577 for traffic-related complaints and queries

26 July,2024 05:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Bryan Adams to perform in India this December after 5 years

Fans can expect him to sing and play ‘Summer Of '69’, ‘Everything I Do, I Do It For You’, ‘Please Forgive Me’, ‘Run To You’, ‘18 Till I Die’ as well as his Grammy-nominated 2022 album ‘So Happy It Hurts’ that shares a name with the tour

26 July,2024 03:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"Gambhir is contemporary, will come up with fresh ideas": Ravi Shastri

Ahead of his new role, Ravi Shastri feels that managing the workload of bowlers will be Gautam Gambhir's biggest challenge. The former India cricketer feels there will be a problem of plenty for Gambhir

26 July,2024 06:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

