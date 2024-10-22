Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Bombay HC grants bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze
BREAKING

Sachin Waze had turned an approver in the corruption case involving former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

After 5 years, Salman Khan turns Chulbul Pandey for Singham Again

22 October,2024 03:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Nia Sharma slammed for promoting ‘tightening tablets’ for intimate areas

Popular television actress Nia Sharma is receiving flak for endorsing a product that promises to ‘tighten’ intimate areas for women. One user wrote, "You stooped a new low"

22 October,2024 04:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra polls: Sandeep Naik quits BJP, resigns from all party positions

Sandeep Naik is likely to join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and is expected to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 from the Belapur constituency, where he will face off against BJP candidate Manda Mhatre

22 October,2024 01:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Ahead of Diwali, Indians and chefs share their love for kaju katli with recipes

Among the many Indian sweets enjoyed during Diwali, kaju katli has a special place because of its richness. While it may look simple, it is easily the most favourite choice for anybody and has over time become a part of pop culture with memes, but that hasn’t diminished its popularity

22 October,2024 11:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India A squad for Australia tour

Abhimanyu Easwaran will be Gaikwad's deputy in their upcoming tour. Ishan Kishan and Abishek Porel will be the choice of wicketkeepers for Ruturaj Gaikwad's side

22 October,2024 04:22 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI

Trending News:


