Breaking News
Thane: Came for son’s birthday, killed his entire family
Covid-19 variant JN.1: ‘Vulnerable people should mask up in festive season’
Covid-19 surge: No need to panic, insists civic body
Mumbai: Kandivli caterer tells clients not to file FIR if they want money back
Mumbai: Dahisar couple perishes in road mishap, 25-yr-old son battling for life
Merry Christmas

In Focus

Thane: Man held for touching woman inappropriately

The incident took place at Dombivali, on the outskirts of Mumbai, three days ago, the official said

Salman Khan hugs Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan at Anand Pandit's bday bash

22 December,2023 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Vin Diesel's former assistant accuses him of sexual assault

Vin Diesel's former assistant has accused the actor of sexually assaulting her in 2010. The lawsuit claims that the assistant was accompanying the actor in Atlanta for Fast and Furious 5 shoot

22 December,2023 09:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Bombay HC comes to rescue of teacher wrongfully sacked 15 years ago

As per judgment, teacher to get only pension, pensionary benefits and not backwages

22 December,2023 07:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
Jingle bites: Guide to the best plum cakes for Christmas 2023 in Mumbai

As the season to be jolly draws closer, plum cakes and puddings are on everyone’s mind. Pick your favourite place for Christmas plum cakes with our curated list of bakeries across Mumbai. For those who like it eggless, head to the baking recipe towards the end

22 December,2023 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IND W vs AUS W Test: India women trail by 121 runs on day one

Medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar claims 4-53 as hosts bowl out Australia for 219; Harmanpreet Kaur & Co in strong position at 98-1 in one-off Test at Wankhede

22 December,2023 07:20 AM IST | Mumbai | G Krishnan

Trending News:


