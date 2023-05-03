Breaking News
Sharad Pawar’s 3D-chess: Castling Ajit to checkmate the BJP?
Mumbai: Hooked with WhatsApp, and sunk on Telegram
Mumbai: Zeroes-and-heroes results will be fixed
Mumbai: Borivali East-WEH bridge likely to be ready by December
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 12 crore for a greener city
Mumbai: Vasai court directs authorities to return actor Sheezan Khan's passport

Sheezan Khan has been selected for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season-13. The shoot of the series will be held out of the country

Watch! Homi Adajania: 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' is family politics on steroids

03 May,2023 12:08 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
IN PHOTOS: Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai ahead of their DNA World Tour gig

The Backstreet Boys were spotted arriving at Mumbai airport today. The American vocal group comprises of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, and cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson. The world-renowned boyband is in India for their Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour. They are in the country in a two-city tour, making a stop at the entertainment capital, Mumbai and the national capital, New Delhi. For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4th and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5th 2023.

03 May,2023 11:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakash Khuman
Mumbai
Jitendra Awhad resigns as NCP general secretary

On Tuesday, Pawar had said that he is stepping down as party chief, with the surprise announcement drawing emotional reactions from thousands of NCP leaders, workers and supporters who urged him to reconsider

03 May,2023 01:59 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Lifestyle News
80 per cent of asthma cases in India are undiagnosed, may worsen if left untreat

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that affects 339 million people globally. It causes airways in the lungs to become inflamed and narrow, and produce excess mucus, leading to breathing difficulties, chest tightness, wheezing, and coughing

03 May,2023 01:33 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Will the sluggish Lucknow pitch aid injury-laden LSG against CSK?

Lucknow’s ploy of playing on slow, low black soil tracks has led to three losses in five home games; they’ve switched to a red soil strip for today’s CSK clash

03 May,2023 06:54 AM IST | Lucknow | Santosh Suri

