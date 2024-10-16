Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
In Focus

Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad after threat

The indiGo flight 6E 651 was isolated upon landing, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board, the officials said

In Pics: Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Irina Shayk and more return to the VS runway

16 October,2024 11:38 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Watch: Nora Fatehi and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan dance to ‘Naach Meri Rani’

The Bollywood star was spotted at the event alongside Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, Avantika Vandanapu, and more

16 October,2024 08:27 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
CM Shinde needs to make 'sacrifices' like we did: Bawankule on seat-sharing
Maharashtra polls

The comments come a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for polls to 288 seats in the state assembly; Voting for is scheduled on November 20 and the counting will take place on November 23

16 October,2024 01:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai: 85-year-old successfully undergoes complex ovarian cancer surgery

Savitri Agarwal was initially diagnosed through a CT Scan with an ovarian mass two months prior but the family grappled with the decision due to the octogenarian's advanced age and the associated risks. However, after her conditioned worsened, city doctors had to carry out the operation

16 October,2024 01:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Perth to kick off Ashes 2025-26 series opener as Gabba's longstanding role ends

The first Ashes 2025-26 Test is scheduled for November 21-25, 2025 with the second a day-night Test at the Gabba

16 October,2024 01:36 PM IST | Sydney | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


