Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
Addressing a joint press conference with Delhi CM Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray said, 'we all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called 'opposition' parties in fact they (Centre) should be called 'opposition' since they are against democracy and Constitution'

Rupali Ganguly on Nitesh Pandey: Can't believe I'll never meet him again!

Rupali Ganguly on Nitesh Pandey: Can't believe I'll never meet him again!

24 May,2023 02:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'Bloody Daddy' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shows who's the real boss

'Bloody Daddy' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shows who's the real boss

On Wednesday the makers and the lead actor of 'Bloody Daddy', Shahid Kapoor, shared the power-packed and exhilarating trailer video featuring Shahid, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Diana Penty and Rajeev Khandelwal

24 May,2023 12:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray agrees to vote against ordinance in RS: Arvind Kejriwal

Uddhav Thackeray agrees to vote against ordinance in RS: Arvind Kejriwal

After meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai, Arvind Kejriwal claimed the ordinance issued for control of services in Delhi means the Narendra Modi government does not believe in the Supreme Court

24 May,2023 02:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Looking at pictures of food repeatedly may help curb overeating

Looking at pictures of food repeatedly may help curb overeating

Researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark carried out a number of experiments which revealed that we can get a sense of satiety if we see the same image more than 30 times, which may help us curb overeating

24 May,2023 03:36 PM IST | London | IANS
Sports News
With Mumbai's batting finally clicking, LSG bowlers have task cut out at Chepauk

With Mumbai's batting finally clicking, LSG bowlers have task cut out at Chepauk

With a batting line-up that has chased down 200-plus targets four times this season, Mumbai Indians appear all set to belt out another hit against Lucknow Super Giants in tonight’s Eliminator at Chennai

24 May,2023 07:33 AM IST | Chennai | R Kaushik

