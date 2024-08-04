Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Gallery slab of Navi Mumbai building collapses, 70 residents evacuated

Two of the families of the Navi Mumbai building were shifted to a relief camp, while others are being provided alternate accommodation

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul attends Jay's daughter Tara’s b-day party

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul attends Jay's daughter Tara’s b-day party

04 August,2024 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Suniel Shetty: Sanjay Dutt and I faced tough times during 9/11
Exclusive

Suniel Shetty: Sanjay Dutt and I faced tough times during 9/11

On International Friendship Day 2024, we trace back to Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty's friendship tale and how it is connected to the unfortunate 9/11 tragedy of America

04 August,2024 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Childish statement: BJP leader Shaina NC on Uddhav Thackeray's statement

Childish statement: BJP leader Shaina NC on Uddhav Thackeray's statement

BJP leader Shaina NC also claimed that Thackeray tried to 'backstab' the BJP when he was in power despite getting the votes on PM Modi's name by hatching a conspiracy

04 August,2024 01:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Friendship Day 2024: Engage in these 5 activities to bond with your friends

Friendship Day 2024: Engage in these 5 activities to bond with your friends

Friendship Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the unique and cherished bonds you share with your friends. Rather than opting for the usual gifts, why not take the chance to create unforgettable memories together with fun and engaging activities as it is celebrated in India today

04 August,2024 02:17 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
MCA to field its academy team in various tournaments

MCA to field its academy team in various tournaments

MCA’s Cricket Improvement Committee chief and former Mumbai captain Raju Kulkarni aims to give academy players invaluable exposure

04 August,2024 03:10 PM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK