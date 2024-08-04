-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Two of the families of the Navi Mumbai building were shifted to a relief camp, while others are being provided alternate accommodation
On International Friendship Day 2024, we trace back to Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty's friendship tale and how it is connected to the unfortunate 9/11 tragedy of America04 August,2024 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
BJP leader Shaina NC also claimed that Thackeray tried to 'backstab' the BJP when he was in power despite getting the votes on PM Modi's name by hatching a conspiracy04 August,2024 01:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Friendship Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the unique and cherished bonds you share with your friends. Rather than opting for the usual gifts, why not take the chance to create unforgettable memories together with fun and engaging activities as it is celebrated in India today04 August,2024 02:17 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
MCA’s Cricket Improvement Committee chief and former Mumbai captain Raju Kulkarni aims to give academy players invaluable exposure04 August,2024 03:10 PM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT