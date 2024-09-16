Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare
Are mpox cases under-reported?
South Mumbai woman loses Rs 13.20 lakh to cyber fraud
Ganeshotsav 2024: Ganesh immersions set to break record in Mumbai
Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump
Mumbai: Woman booked for ‘sharing’ obscene photos of relative

The incident came to light on September 4 after the brother informed the woman that he had received an obscene photo of her on WhatsApp, according to the police sources

SIIMA 2024: List of winners in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil

16 September,2024 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Raha Kapoor melts hearts with cute interaction with dadi Neetu Kapoor, watch

Raha Kapoor was in a good mood in the wee hours of Monday as she arrived at Mumbai airport with her parents Alia and Ranbir. Her grandmother Neetu Kapoor also joined them and the two had a sweet interaction

16 September,2024 09:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport begins screening intl passengers

Key safety measures include an isolation zone for suspected cases and intensified monitoring of passengers arriving from locations with a high Mpox prevalence.

16 September,2024 12:01 PM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mpox, Nipah virus, bird flu: Why are zoonotic diseases on the rise?

In the past few months, various zoonotic diseases like Mpox, Nipah virus and bird flu have affected public health and become a cause for concern. Medical experts decode why viruses are spreading from animals to humans and suggest steps for prevention

16 September,2024 11:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Team India's spin star Ravichandran Ashwin hints at his retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin has secured his spot in the Test squad for the Bangladesh series. The two-match Test series against the "Bengal Tigers" will kick start on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

16 September,2024 12:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

