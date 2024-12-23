Breaking News
BR Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar to be completed by Dec 2025: Shinde
Traffic to be eased between EEH and BKC as new connector to be opened next week
Portfolio allocation: Fadnavis keeps Home, Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Shinde Urban Development
Maharashtra budget session to begin from March 3
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
Punjab terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests key aide of Khalistani terrorist

The anti-terror agency has identified Jatinder Singh as a member of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), which was formed by foreign-based Lakhbir Singh

23 December,2024 09:05 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Did Shilpa plan Digvijay Rathee’s eviction? Edin Rose makes SHOCKING revelation
As Edin Rose has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house, she, who was behind making Shrutika Arjun the Time God and voting against Digvijay Rathee, reacted to the Splitsvilla fame’s eviction in a conversation with us at Midday

23 December,2024 08:19 PM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
MP Sanjay Raut, on the changes in election conduct rules, called it dictatorship and said it was murder of democracy

23 December,2024 02:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
There is a rise in constipation cases because kids tend to drink less water, eat fewer fruits and vegetables that are high in fiber, and engage in less physical exercise during winter

23 December,2024 06:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Mohammed Shami last made his international appearance during the ODI World Cup 2023. According to the BCCI, the pacer made a comeback from his heel surgery during the Ranji Trophy. He was also added to Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy but did not participate in his side's opening match against Delhi

23 December,2024 07:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

