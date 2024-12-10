-
A tragic BEST bus crash in Kurla claimed seven lives, including 20-year-old Afreen Shah on her first workday. The accident, which injured 42 others, highlights urgent concerns over road safety and congestion in Mumbai.
Actor Siddharth has compared the massive crowd that gathered at the trailer launch of Pushpa 2 in Patna to that turning up at a construction site10 December,2024 03:57 PM IST | Chennai
Mumbai witnessed three attempted murder cases within a day in Vile Parle, Dharavi, and Malad. All accused have been arrested, and the victims are undergoing treatment.10 December,2024 01:46 PM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
The winter weather can significantly affect the skin, leaving it dry, flaky and sensitive10 December,2024 04:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Skipper’s task cut out for Saturday’s Brisbane Test after a poor run of form10 December,2024 04:48 PM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro
