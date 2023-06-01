Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay wants more rural girls in STEM
Vande Bharat trains can handle flooding and steep inclines, says Central Railway
Mumbai: JJ doctors go on indefinite strike
Now, a tunnel link road from Turbhe to Kharghar
Mumbai’s most expensive bed in Arthur Road jail
Mumbai: Two arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 51 lakh

The Bandra unit of the crime branch's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) intercepted two persons at Santosh Nagar in Goregaon East during patrolling in the early hours

'My grandpa, My hero': Alia Bhatt bids emotional farewell to grandfather

01 June,2023 12:51 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
BTS leader RM appointed as ambassador of South Korea's Defense Ministry's agency

RM aka Kim Namjoon made BTS ARMYs proud as the band's leader was appointed as the ambassador of the South Korean military's war remains recovery agency

01 June,2023 04:01 PM IST | South Korea
News
Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely

According to IAF officials, the Kiran trainer aircraft crashed near Makali village in Chamarajanagar district during a routine training sortie

01 June,2023 02:05 PM IST | Chamarajanagar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium An expert guide to reverse grey hair with natural remedies

For ages, pure and natural dyes have been used to reverse the greying of hair. To learn about other natural remedies that can prevent so from happening, Midday Online spoke to a city based beautician Radhika Iyer Talati. Here is what she recommends

01 June,2023 05:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
'Just Stop Oil' protesters hold up England team bus, Jonny Bairstow shares post

Wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow took to social media on Thursday to share how England team bus was held up by protesters while on its way to the Lord's for the opening day of the one-off Test against Ireland

01 June,2023 04:53 PM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent

