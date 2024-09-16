Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare
Are mpox cases under-reported?
South Mumbai woman loses Rs 13.20 lakh to cyber fraud
Ganeshotsav 2024: Ganesh immersions set to break record in Mumbai
Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: CR local train services hit due to technical snag

The Dadar Badlapur AC suburban train has been detained between Mumbra and Diva because of some technical issue, said CR spokesperson Swapnil Nila.

Hina Khan bravely walks ramp as bride amid stage 3 cancer treatment

16 September,2024 12:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Japanese show Shogun biggest winner at Emmys, where can you watch it in India?

Japanese series Shogun dominated the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. This is the first time ever that a non-English show has won the Primetime Emmy for Best Drama Series.

16 September,2024 11:58 AM IST | Los Angeles
Mumbai
Mumbai: 19-day-old operated for brain haemorrhage

According to Wadia doctors, the infant had undergone coil embolisation—a minimally invasive technique in which platinum coils were inserted into the aneurysm to prevent it from bursting

16 September,2024 07:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Eshan Kalyanikar
Lifestyle News
Mpox, Nipah virus, bird flu: Why are zoonotic diseases on the rise?

Mid-Day Premium Mpox, Nipah virus, bird flu: Why are zoonotic diseases on the rise?

In the past few months, various zoonotic diseases like Mpox, Nipah virus and bird flu have affected public health and become a cause for concern. Medical experts decode why viruses are spreading from animals to humans and suggest steps for prevention

16 September,2024 11:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News

"He's greatest to play the game": Lyon opens up on playing in Warne's shadow

Nathan Lyon is 34 wickets shy from overtaking Glenn McGrath to become the second-leading wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket. Despite enjoying a successful outing with the red ball for more than a decade, Lyon still sometimes feels that he is in Warne's shadow

16 September,2024 02:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

