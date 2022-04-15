° °
Friday, 15 April, 2022

Breaking News
Mumbai: 500-bed St George’s Hospital lies empty for six Covid-19 patients
Easter holiday bus crash in eastern Zimbabwe takes 35 lives
West Bengal: Central Bureau of Investigation plans to conduct DNA tests in Hanskhali rape case
PM Modi, Vietnam's Communist Party general secretary discuss Ukraine, South China Sea situation
Load shedding due to increase in demand for electricity post relaxation of Covid curbs: Maharashtra minister
Riot was avoided in Mumbai due to statement about '12th blast' in 1993: Sharad Pawar

In Focus

Mumbai Fire Brigade plans to cut response time with new bikes

The bikes, especially designed to conduct firefighting operations are assembled with almost all the equipment needed to control or douse a fire, including jet spray, siren and walkie-talkie and fog light

PM Modi, Vietnam's Communist Party gen secy discuss South China Sea situation

Neetu Kapoor flaunts her mehendi a day after Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Entertainment News
Alia-Ranbir wedding: Soni Razdan wishes newlyweds 'love, light and happiness'

The bride's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan along with her sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt were snapped at Ranbir's Bandra residence, Vastu, the venue of the wedding

15 April,2022 11:37 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Riot was avoided in Mumbai due to statement about '12th blast' in 1993: Pawar

Pawar said his statement indicating that a blast had taken place in a Muslim-dominated area too prevented the eruption of fresh communal riot

15 April,2022 07:25 PM IST | Jalgaon | PTI
Lifestyle News
What is #NaPoWriMo? Writers tell us what goes into publishing one poem every day

Premium

Halfway into the National Poetry Writing Month of April, participating writers are still diligently composing at least one poem a day, without putting their pen down. Mid-Day Online spoke to aspiring poets to know their #NaPoWriMo writing process

15 April,2022 10:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
WWE star Nikki Bella to marry partner Artem Chigvintsev this fall

WWE star Bella said she needs to put her twin, Brie, who is married to fellow wrestler and former WWE champion Bryan Danielson, to work. “Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy because she’s maid of honour and I’m going to have to put her to work,” she said

15 April,2022 10:33 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

