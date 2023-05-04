Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Maharashtra: 'We aim to bring accident numbers further down'

Cutting red-tape for funding and making local RTOs responsible for identifying black spots has decreased crashes by 12 pc, fatalities by 16pc

Vikrant: With a lot of films I have done, the idea was to stir up a discussion

04 May,2023 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
How this 'Backstreet Boys' song gave 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' its best cold scenes

The season 5 episode 17 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine pays an ode to the popular Backstreet Boys song 'I Want It That Way' in a very hilarious manner

04 May,2023 12:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
NCP says Pawar will be persuaded to reconsider decision to quit as party chief

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase told reporters that the party workers do not want Pawar to step down

04 May,2023 01:50 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour: 'It’s a very nostalgic day for any 90s kid'

As the American boy band gets on stage this evening in Bandra, Mid-day Online spoke to three die-hard fans to understand their emotions. While it is something that they have been looking forward to for a long time, they share fond memories of listening to the band's music and are all charged up to sing their hearts out

04 May,2023 01:49 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
World body 'concerned' over ongoing turmoil, WFI blames govt interference

UWW President Nenad Lalovic shot a letter to WFI on April 28 and marked a copy to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha and International Olympic Committee (IOC) official J Poivey

03 May,2023 05:07 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

