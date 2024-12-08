Breaking News
Stray dogs attack, seriously injure elderly woman in Kalyan
Surveying mosques is wrong while people and farmers suffering: Robert Vadra
Shiv Sena firm on Home portfolio, clarity on Maharashtra cabinet formation by Dec 8
Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in judicial custody
Man arrested for using endangered snakes as bait

Following a mid-day story about how marine snakes were allegedly being killed and used as bait to catch crabs in Malad-Marve beach, the Maharashtra Forest Department has registered an offence and are further investigating the case

Watch: Malaika Arora dances to 'With You' with AP Dhillon during Mumbai concert

08 December,2024 08:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Have you heard? Dhadkan co-stars to reunite; SRK calls himself semi-orphan

Mahima Chaudhry is set to reunite with good friend Suniel Shetty in Karan Johar’s next project; Shah Rukh Khan may be the King of Bollywood, but no one can deny his status as an “outsider”

08 December,2024 07:37 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Mumbai
Teen booked for ramming Porsche in Bandra

Gupta told the police that the steering got stuck, leading to the accident. Asked if there were liquor bottles inside the car, zonal DCP Dikshit Gedam said, “We have confiscated the car. We can’t reveal at present.” mid-day’s attempts to reach out to Kamal Gupta from J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd went unanswered

08 December,2024 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Diwakar Sharma
Sunday Mid-Day News
Are we logistically ready for Chris Martin and Coldplay to perform in India?

Dark, wet bathrooms, back-breaking treks to the stage, sub-standard sound, exorbitant pricing, and ticketing issues—we may be happy that international artistes are blessing India with their presence, but are we logistically adept?

08 December,2024 07:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Anand Singh
Sports News
Greg Chappell hails ‘smart guy’ Bumrah

An hour earlier, Australian cricketing legend Greg Chappell was in the press box, sharing his thoughts on modern-day innovative shot-making in Test cricket with a group of travelling Indian journalists

08 December,2024 07:39 AM IST | Adelaide | Sandipan Banerjee

