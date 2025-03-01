Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents up in arms to save 1208-tree Mira Road garden
Two linked to New India Co-operative Bank scam ‘have left country’
Pune rape case: How cops hunted down Swargate rapist
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 trial train reaches Cuffe Parade station
Mumbai: Final obstacle cleared as Sion bridge demolition gains pace
Mumbai: BMC denies allegations of irregularities in Mithi river desilting tender

In an official statement, the civic body clarified that the tender conditions were designed to ensure efficient silt removal, considering the river’s varying width

01 March,2025 11:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Prabhas's entry as Lord Rudra in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa is one of the most anticipated moments. The teaser gives the actor a massy entrance

01 March,2025 12:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
A state home department order said Gupta has been made ADG (Law and Order), while Mekhla has been posted as ADG (Economic Offences Wing)

01 March,2025 12:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
It further highlighted that because of the environmental changes and the resulting effects, a majority of previous research related to body clocks of mammals could be outdated, researchers, including those from The University of Sydney, Australia, said

01 March,2025 09:47 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Sports News
Having beaten India convincingly 3-0 in their own backyard recently besides an impressive 9-5 win-loss record in ICC events, off-spinner Michael Bracewell believes it’s advantage New Zealand on Sunday

01 March,2025 08:01 AM IST | Dubai | R Kaushik

