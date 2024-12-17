Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
Mumbai Subways: Those in city better maintained than in suburbs

One of the largest subways in the city, Metro Junction subway, is clean and well-maintained, with eight entry points. Security is in place, and cleaning is done daily. However, pedestrians have requested better illustrations and signage inside the subway.

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse to not release in 2025

17 December,2024 08:57 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sonakshi Sinha hits back at Mukesh Khanna for 'distasteful statements'

Sonakshi SInha hit back at Mukesh Khanna with a strongly worded response after the latter blamed her father Shatrughan Sinha for a 2019 incident on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 sets

17 December,2024 09:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Why is Mumbai so cold? Temperature plunges to 14 degrees Celsius

As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santacruz observatory, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 2.2 degrees below the seasonal average, which dropped further to 14 degrees Celsius on Monday

17 December,2024 10:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Mumbai Guide News
Enjoy these culinary delights in and around Mumbai this Christmas

With the season of joy upon us, we curate the best places in and around Mumbai to savour the sweet, the spicy and everything in between to ring in the Christmas cheer. Plus, a list of home chefs to order in

17 December,2024 07:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar | Divyasha Panda
Sports News
Rain pauses play as Jadeja’s fifty takes India to 180 for six

At the stroke of Lunch, India managed to put 167/6 on the board, trailing by 278 runs, with Jadeja and Nitish unbeaten with scores of 41(77) and 7(20), respectively

17 December,2024 10:12 AM IST | Brisbane | mid-day online correspondent

