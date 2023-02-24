Breaking News
Will Mumbai choose to be left high and dry?
Construction of longest tunnel on Mumbai suburban railway takes off
Mumbai: Show us the parking plan, ask Bandra-Khar residents to BMC
Mumbai Crime: Conned of Rs 10 lakh, woman chasing cops for 3 months for FIR
Seven years on, Mumbai University’s grand Dubai, UAE campus plan lost

In Focus

It will be a 2.6 km-long tunnel on Panvel-Karjat suburban railway; currently Parsik tunnel is the longest at 1.3 km

Zeenat Aman posts about 'privacy' amid Alia Bhatt's 'intrusion of privacy' row

 24 February,2023 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
Paresh Rawal: They’ll do hera pheri globally

As Akshay joins Hera Pheri 3 by shooting for its teaser, Paresh Rawal reveals that on-screen trio’s adventures will take them from Mumbai to LA and Dubai; comedy to roll in three months

24 February,2023 07:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR
News
Video shoot on railway track turns fatal, 2 youths die after being hit by train
Delhi

According to the police, the incident took place on February 22 and the police received the information at around 4.35 pm at the Shahdara police station, Old Delhi Railway station

24 February,2023 08:30 AM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
Celebrity dermatologist shares everything you need to know about botox

Premium

Global pop star Madonna made headlines at the Grammys for her appearance as speculation around beauty treatments surfaced. Dermatology expert Dr Rashmi Shetty answers all our questions around botox and fillers

24 February,2023 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur stuck, India out of luck!

Team India suffer five-run defeat to champs Australia in thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s (34-ball 52) bizarre run out

24 February,2023 08:43 AM IST | Cape Town | Agencies

