-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
Out of the all cases detected, around 13 patients are on ventilators while five patients have been discharged after being cured
Without revealing much details about the film, Shah Rukh Khan shared that it would be entertaining and enjoyable. Siddharth is known for films like Bang Bang!, War, Pathaan, and Fighter27 January,2025 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Stating that the whole country was enraged and demanding justice, Goyal alleged that the UPA government showed "weakness" after the 26/11 attacks and didn't take any strong steps27 January,2025 08:59 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
With wedding season in full swing, fashion designers share a detailed guide on wedding guest attire, offering inspiration and advice on finding the perfect outfit for any occasion27 January,2025 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Having featured in 10 T20I matches for Team India, Riyan Parag is known for his aggressive batting skills. Before sustaining an injury, his all-round skills added value and depth to India's lineup. In the previous Ranji Trophy season, Riyan Parag showcased his prowess with the bat, amassing 378 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 75.6027 January,2025 08:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT