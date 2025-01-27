Breaking News
Torres scam: EOW arrests self-proclaimed whistleblower from Pune
Toddler survives fall from 13th floor balcony, man's alertness saves her
Coastal Road to be fully open after completion of Prabhadevi connector in Feb: CM Fadnavis
NCP leader booked in Pune for assaulting real estate developer
Re 1 crop insurance scheme won't be discontinued: Manikrao Kokate
Maharashtra: Pune reports 64 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome

Out of the all cases detected, around 13 patients are on ventilators while five patients have been discharged after being cured

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai quashes dating rumours with Mohammed Siraj

27 January,2025 09:47 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
SRK confirms Siddharth Anand as director for King after Sujoy Ghosh’s exit

Without revealing much details about the film, Shah Rukh Khan shared that it would be entertaining and enjoyable. Siddharth is known for films like Bang Bang!, War, Pathaan, and Fighter

27 January,2025 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Piyush Goyal hails US clearing way for Tahawwur Rana's extradition
26/11 Mumbai terror attack

Stating that the whole country was enraged and demanding justice, Goyal alleged that the UPA government showed "weakness" after the 26/11 attacks and didn't take any strong steps

27 January,2025 08:59 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Wedding style guide: Fashion dos and don’ts of wedding guest attire

With wedding season in full swing, fashion designers share a detailed guide on wedding guest attire, offering inspiration and advice on finding the perfect outfit for any occasion

27 January,2025 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Riyan Parag returns to lead Assam in Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra

Having featured in 10 T20I matches for Team India, Riyan Parag is known for his aggressive batting skills. Before sustaining an injury, his all-round skills added value and depth to India's lineup. In the previous Ranji Trophy season, Riyan Parag showcased his prowess with the bat, amassing 378 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 75.60

27 January,2025 08:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

