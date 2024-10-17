Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
Congress nominates Ravindra Chavan from Nanded Lok Sabha seat
Maharashtra bypoll

The Election Commission had announced bypolls to the Wayanad and Nanded Lok Sabha seats on Tuesday

Entertainment News
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ cleared by Censor Board with 1-minute cut

'Emergency' was scheduled to hit theatres across the country on September 6 but couldn't keep its date as it didn't get a clearance certificate from the censor board

17 October,2024 05:13 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Baba Siddique murder: Cops reinvestigate rumours of NCP leader being shot in May

While police had initiated a probe then, they didn’t trace source as Siddique was in London

17 October,2024 08:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Sports News
Tests: Team India's lowest totals at home

As Team India registered an unwanted record to their name in the first Test match against New Zealand, here are the lowest Test scores by the Indian team at home (Pic: File Pic/X)

17 October,2024 04:30 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
Lifestyle News
World Spine Day: Working longer hours? Here's how your spine is getting affected

Mid-Day Premium World Spine Day: Working longer hours? Here's how your spine is getting affected

A sedentary lifestyle and prolonged sitting during work hours can have serious consequences for your spinal health. Following World Spine Day earlier this week, health experts and interior designers are emphasising the importance of not neglecting spine health

17 October,2024 11:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Joy Manikumar

