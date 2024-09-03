Breaking News
Man uses ‘live-in agreement’ to get bail in rape case
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
The rider of the scooter sustained minor injuries, while the two pillion passengers suffered serious injuries and were later pronounced dead

Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

03 September,2024 10:46 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS Suga case: KCC to penalize K-news channel for circulating fake footage

After the wrong footage of Suga was circulated by a news channel, it led to significant backlash against the BTS rapper. However, it was later clarified that the video was incorrect

03 September,2024 10:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
ICG helicopter crashes into Arabian sea off Gujarat coast; 3 missing

Officials said that there were four persons on the helicopter of which they have recovered one crew member and have launched a search for three missing members.

03 September,2024 10:49 AM IST | Porbandar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-day Specials

Mid-Day Premium Ganeshotsav in Pune: Are traditional values still at the core?

Pune, the birthplace of the ‘Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav,’ celebrates the festival with grandeur and rich traditions. Over the years, these traditions have shaped the festivities. But are these time-honoured practices now clashing with modern innovations? Let's explore

03 September,2024 11:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Hadap or Samat? New MCA secy to be elected today!

An election had to be held following then secretary Ajinkya Naik becoming MCA’s president last July

03 September,2024 08:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

