Breaking News
New Delhi: AAP candidate booked for flaunting revolver while dancing
Lalu to undergo kidney transplant on December 5: Tejashwi
Taliban: At least 10 killed by bombing of religious school
Author-director of Kannada play on Tipu Sultan receives death threats
Mumbai: BEST announces new ‘super saver’ travel plans for commuters

In Focus

Population estimation study of jackals to be carried out in mangrove forests
Mumbai

It may be noted that this is not exactly a population estimation exercise but a study to understand where the jackals occur in MMR and what is their habitat and distribution

ED questions actor Vijay Deverakonda over funding of 'Liger'

Autorickshaw and taxi union seeks more time to calibrate meters after fare hike Mumbai

Entertainment News
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' gets a new release date

The film directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited will now release on 7th July, 2023

30 November,2022 03:51 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: How do we reach Valsad at 2 am, ask commuters

Holidayers travelling with senior citizens say they will be forced to spend hours waiting for trains at Valsad station or will have to go by flight

30 November,2022 07:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Priti Khuman Thakur
Lifestyle News
Follow these innovative recipes to warm you up this winter season

Invite your loved ones for scrumptious pies and turkey breast casseroles to relish this season. These recipes are innovative and super easy to prepare

30 November,2022 05:09 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
IND v NZ, 3rd ODI: Rain forces match to be called off

Devon Conway (38 not out) and skipper Kane Williamson, who was yet to open his account, were at the crease during the interruption

30 November,2022 03:08 PM IST | Christchurch | IANS



