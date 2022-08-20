×
Sameer Wankhede gets threat via social media
Famous Dadar store owner’s 46-yr-old son found dead in Virar
Mumbai: Traffic Police get WhatsApp messages threatening '26/11-type' attack
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Maharashtra records 1,855 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 11,866

Janmashtami 2022: From Worli to Thane, political churn is on

Shiv Sena keeps cool after losing its Dahi Handi bastion to BJP, Aaditya Thackeray says let’s ‘just celebrate’; political punches fly in Thane, with the chief minister targeting Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Artists transform Worli wall into a high energy canvas
In Pics: Khushi Kapoor raises oomph factor in black cut-out dress
Anil Kapoor drops heartwarming note as Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja turn parents
Anil Kapoor drops heartwarming note as Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja turn parents

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became parents on Saturday

20 August,2022 06:42 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai police get threat of '26/11-like' attack; one detained

Prima facie, the number from which the messages have been sent is from outside the country, the Mumbai crime branch have launched investigations in the matter, an official said.

20 August,2022 06:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Travelling to Pune? Dive into the food at these landmark restaurants in the city

The city is home to some landmark restaurants that serve up a slice of nostalgia. Head there to soak in these old flavours and make some new memories

20 August,2022 09:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Suprita Mitter
ZIM vs IND 2nd ODI: Sanju Samson, Thakur star as India win by 5 wickets

Sanju Samson produced a responsible unbeaten 43 after a clinical bowling display, led by pacer Shardul Thakur, as India sailed to a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead

20 August,2022 07:33 PM IST | Harare | PTI

