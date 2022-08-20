In Focus
-
Mumbai
Janmashtami 2022: From Worli to Thane, political churn is on20 August,2022 08:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar Shiv Sena keeps cool after losing its Dahi Handi bastion to BJP, Aaditya Thackeray says let’s ‘just celebrate’; political punches fly in Thane, with the chief minister targeting Uddhav Thackeray
-
-
-
Shiv Sena keeps cool after losing its Dahi Handi bastion to BJP, Aaditya Thackeray says let’s ‘just celebrate’; political punches fly in Thane, with the chief minister targeting Uddhav Thackeray
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became parents on Saturday20 August,2022 06:42 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Prima facie, the number from which the messages have been sent is from outside the country, the Mumbai crime branch have launched investigations in the matter, an official said.20 August,2022 06:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The city is home to some landmark restaurants that serve up a slice of nostalgia. Head there to soak in these old flavours and make some new memories20 August,2022 09:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Suprita Mitter
Sanju Samson produced a responsible unbeaten 43 after a clinical bowling display, led by pacer Shardul Thakur, as India sailed to a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead20 August,2022 07:33 PM IST | Harare | PTI