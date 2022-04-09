° °
Saturday, 09 April, 2022

Breaking News
Mumbai: Suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi's father named as wanted accused in Angadia extortion case
Gorakhnath temple attack: Navi Mumbai cops open parallel probe
INS Vikrant fund collection: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son Neil summoned by police
SII, Bharat Biotech cut Covid vaccine prices for private hospitals to Rs 225
Maharashtra: 12-year-old girl raped in public toilet in Pune
Prices of fruits, veggies surge following fuel price hike

In Focus

In a bid to clear up some space on its premises, Tardeo RTO disposes of old, unclaimed vehicles lying with it for years through e-auction

SII, Bharat Biotech cut Covid vaccine prices for private hospitals to Rs 225
mid-day Insta Diary: Party perfect with Alia Bhatt
Entertainment News
Shahid Kapoor shares how his life has changed post the birth of his two kids

The 'Kabir Singh' star, who tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira Rajput in July 2015, embraced parenthood for the first time with the arrival of their daughter Misha in 2016

09 April,2022 01:16 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Mumbai
MSRTC staffers' protest at Sharad Pawar's home: Attempt to murder, says Gorhe

Gorhe, the deputy chairperson in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, told reporters here that Pawar and his kin must be given more security in view of this 'attack'

09 April,2022 03:49 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
How Mahim’s Victoria Book Centre rents out books to make reading affordable

Premium

'Shelf Life' is a weekly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In part two, Mid-Day visits Mahim’s Victoria Book Centre, which has a legacy of over 70 years. As one of the few bookshops providing a library service in the city, the centre has managed to survive the pandemic and continues to attract reading enthusiasts

09 April,2022 01:21 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Lewis Hamilton eyes King Richard-like film for his own biopic

Britain’s seven-time world champion is currently producing a documentary about his life and career, but would be happy to see a feature-length film too

09 April,2022 09:24 AM IST | Melbourne | AFP

