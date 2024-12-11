Breaking News
Kurla bus crash: First day of career becomes last day of 19-year-old's life
Kurla bus crash: He was an expert driver, wasn’t drunk, says family of BEST bus driver
Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra
Thane: Missing for nearly three years, 17-year-old Ujjain boy reunited with family
Mira Road Ram Navmi clash: 16 accused get bail from Bombay High Court
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at cinema hall in Grant Road, no casualties reported

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was confined to the electrical wiring, installations, electrical materials, and tarpaulin sheets on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the ground-plus-three-storey building

Man dies while watching Pushpa 2; body found by theatre cleaning staff

11 December,2024 03:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Saira Banu shares health update after pneumonia diagnosis

Saira Banu has been facing repeated health issues after the passing of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar in 2021. The veteran actress has now shared an update of her health

11 December,2024 01:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra cabinet expansion expected by Dec 14, Fadnavis to meet PM in Delhi

The BJP is projected to retain around 21 to 22 ministerial positions, including that of the Chief Minister, while leaving four to five positions vacant for future appointments

11 December,2024 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Malaria cases, deaths in India declined by 69 per cent between 2017-2023: WHO

Malaria is a life-threatening disease spread to humans by female Anopheles mosquitoes. It is preventable and curable

11 December,2024 03:09 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
Chokli...Vadapav, What are these trolls for?

Over the years, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have responsibly kept the Indian flag flying high in the field of cricket. Now when their careers are nearing the end, a few fan groups have started raising questions on their potential and place in the squad in the years to come

11 December,2024 03:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Sujay Shivalkar

