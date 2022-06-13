×
Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police
Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case
Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case
Actor Siddhanth Kapoor to be arrested; MDMA and ganja seized at Bengaluru rave party: Cops
Exclusive: Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth being detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs

In Focus

Siddhanth Kapoor arrested by Bengaluru police for consuming drugs

Siddhanth was initially detained from a party at a posh Bengaluru hotel on Sunday night, he was later subjected to a medical test that allegedly turned out to be positive for drug consumption, the police said

Case against 22-year-old man over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma Thane

Case against 22-year-old man over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma
BTS 9th anniversary: Lesser-known facts of Taehyung aka 'V'

BTS 9th anniversary: Lesser-known facts of Taehyung aka 'V'
Entertainment News
Chiranjeevi lends voice to Telugu version of Brahmastra part one: Shiva trailer
Watch video

Chiranjeevi lends voice to Telugu version of Brahmastra part one: Shiva trailer

The trailer arrives on 15th June in five languages

13 June,2022 12:47 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC seeking release for one day to vote in MLC polls

Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC seeking release for one day to vote in MLC polls

Deshmukh's lawyer Inderpal Singh mentioned the application before a single bench of Justice NJ Jamadar. The court posted the matter for hearing on June 15

13 June,2022 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Why Ayesha Taleyarkhan’s new exhibition will make you rethink integration

Why Ayesha Taleyarkhan’s new exhibition will make you rethink integration

Premium

Mumbai-based Ayesha Taleyarkhan’s latest photo art exhibition, titled ‘Integration’, will showcase the new work, 'Integration 3.0'. In this series, the artist-photographer uses her past photographs to create layers and, in the process, sets the viewer on a journey of self-reflection

13 June,2022 02:14 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IPL Media Rights: Bidding value up to Rs 43,225 crore

IPL Media Rights: Bidding value up to Rs 43,225 crore

As per information gained by ANI, Package A topped off at Rs 23,575 crore i.e. Rs 57 crore per match, while Package B fetched Rs 19,680 crore i.e. Rs 48 crore per match

13 June,2022 03:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

